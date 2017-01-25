March margin deadline will create 'serious headaches'

The introduction
on March 1 of new rules that mandate the allocation of
variation margin poses some tough questions for derivatives
users, a panel of experts has warned.
A
panel of derivatives experts at Clearstream’s
Global Funding and Financing Summit in Luxembourg said on
Wednesday the global rule changes slated for early March are
causing serious headaches for firms.
"The
fact is we’re not far from that date at all, and
there is a huge amount of work still to be done," said panel
moderator Bill Hodgson, founder of magazine The OTC
Space.
In a
poll during the panel on Wednesday, only 17% of delegates said
they felt "ready" for the looming deadline, with regulatory
agreements in place and operational changes made.
"The
most important thing is created by the fact the rules only
apply to the new trades that you do," said David White, head of
sales triResolve at NEX-owned compression firm
TriOptima.
White
said firms have "a decision to make". He asked: "Do you as a
market participant either amend the collateral opinions
you’ve got to reflect the regulatory requirements
you have to adhere to, or do you continue to collaterise those
legacy trades you have traded?"
White
also cited the legal challenge of working out which of your
agreements are "regulatory-aligned" and which are not, and the
significant operational challenges.
"The
collateral ecosystem has only been built to deal with one
margin variation on a given day," White said. He added the
industry is now moving into a new world, progressing from one
margin call to many margin calls.
"The
collateral system has not been built to perform those
calculations, so fundamental change has to take place," White
said.
Phil
Simons, global head of sales fixed income at Deutsche Boerse
Group, asked: "Are we now going to start seeing a significant
price differentiation between cleared and non-cleared
trades?"
But
Benoit Gourisse, director of European public policy at trade
body the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, said
almost all trades that can be cleared are being cleared. "The
rest that aren’t cleared are simply not
cleared."
Simons
disagreed, arguing there are a lot of buy-side trades exempt
from clearing but he questioned whether firms will accept less
favourable terms on their new trade
arrangements.
Standard
Chartered’s Matthew Turner cited the Bank of
England as a good example of "putting a Credit Support Annex in
place, with a two-way collateral to get better derivative
pricing".
The
panelists agreed however that clearing is only going to become
more rather than less important.
"Clearing
has become a reality," said Gourisse. "71.5% of interest rate
derivatives have already cleared and this is still
growing."
He
added: "Central counterparties are growing more interconnected
and handling multi-currency clearing. Some of them are now
systematic."
Almost
a third of delegates predicted the further extension of
mandatory clearing while less than 2% expect a reduction in the
use of central clearing.