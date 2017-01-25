Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Jason Guthrie joins WisdomTree as director of capital markets in Europe
25 January 2017
ETF sponsor WisdomTree has hired
Deutsche Bank's Jason Guthrie as director of capital markets,
Europe.
He replaces Zach Hascoe who returns
to WisdomTree’s headquarters in New York,
following his two-and-a-half-year spell building up liquidity
and trading efficiency across the firm’s product
range.
WisdomTree develops in-house
indices to back its own ETF products and currently manages
around $41.2bn worth of assets.
Guthrie will focus on enhancing WisdomTree’s
capital markets efforts and will be working closely with
investors and the wider trading community.
He will report to Dave Abner, head of WisdomTree in Europe,
and will work closely with Anita Rausch, head of capital
markets, who covers the US, Canada and Japan markets.
"Guthrie is an excellent successor for this role and
we’re excited that he has joined our team," said
Abner.
"He has exceptional market knowledge and experience and is
well-placed to sustain the positive relationships and momentum
Zach Hascoe built with the trading community."
Prior to joining WisdomTree, Guthrie worked at Deutsche Bank
within its ETF capital markets group.
"I look forward to providing our investors with positive
trading experiences, deepening our investors’
understanding of ETFs and ensuring the trading community has
access to liquidity for our ETFs," Guthrie wrote in a
statement.