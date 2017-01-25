Jason Guthrie joins WisdomTree as director of capital markets in Europe

ETF sponsor WisdomTree has hired Deutsche Bank's Jason Guthrie as director of capital markets, Europe.

He replaces Zach Hascoe who returns to WisdomTree’s headquarters in New York, following his two-and-a-half-year spell building up liquidity and trading efficiency across the firm’s product range.

WisdomTree develops in-house indices to back its own ETF products and currently manages around $41.2bn worth of assets.

Guthrie will focus on enhancing WisdomTree’s capital markets efforts and will be working closely with investors and the wider trading community.

He will report to Dave Abner, head of WisdomTree in Europe, and will work closely with Anita Rausch, head of capital markets, who covers the US, Canada and Japan markets.

"Guthrie is an excellent successor for this role and we’re excited that he has joined our team," said Abner.

"He has exceptional market knowledge and experience and is well-placed to sustain the positive relationships and momentum Zach Hascoe built with the trading community."

Prior to joining WisdomTree, Guthrie worked at Deutsche Bank within its ETF capital markets group.

"I look forward to providing our investors with positive trading experiences, deepening our investors’ understanding of ETFs and ensuring the trading community has access to liquidity for our ETFs," Guthrie wrote in a statement.