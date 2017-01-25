Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeShort sellers target Bank of California amid SEC probe
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Short sellers target Bank of California amid SEC probe

25 January 2017


Demand to borrow bank's shares rising according to data from Interactive Brokers

Read more: short selling borrowing securities lending

Short sellers are upping their bets against Bank of California after the San-Francisco-based lender lost its chief executive this week and revealed it is under investigation by the SEC.

Data from Interactive Brokers' securities lending desk shows fees to borrow shares have increased from 1% to 1.5% and short interest (the quantity of stock investors have sold short)  now stands at 25%. 

Shares in the NYSE-listed bank have been under pressure since October following reports of bank executives’ ties to a controversial financier.

The SEC is now demanding information related to a Bank of California press release responding to allegations of ties between the bank’s leadership and Jason Galanis, an LA financier who pleaded guilty to securities fraud charges over the summer.

Steven Sugarman, who helped recapitalize Bank of California in 2010, resigned as chief executive on Monday.

Meanwhile, Legion Partners, a Beverly Hills-based asset manager, has bought a 6.3% stake in the lender. 

The 13D filing also included a letter where Legion calls into question Bank of California's corporate governance and urged the company to consider strategic alternatives. 

"Shares are still available from lenders large and small but less than we have seen prior to this week’s events," securities lending analysts at Interactive Data wrote on Wednesday.

"We believe this story will continue unfolding, affecting borrow fees in the process."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Exchange body backs well-thought-out sec lending in emerging markets

  2. Sec lending market opening up to new structures

  3. Buy-side traders shifting to mid-size brokers

  4. BGC Brokers & Pirum agree post-trade deal

  5. FSB maps out plans to monitor non-cash collateral re-use


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.