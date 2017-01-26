CIBC Mellon hires Michael Garneau

CIBC Mellon has hired asset servicing specialist Michael Garneau as a relationship executive.

He will work closely with Canadian institutional investors, including pension plans and corporates, based in Quebec.

The industry veteran, who has previously worked at State Street and Citi, is an expert in the areas of relationship management, sales, client service and operations.

"I am pleased to welcome Michael to this role, enabling us to better serve our growing base of local clients in the Quebec region," said Jeffrey Alexander, vice president, head of relationship management, CIBC Mellon.

Garneau added "I am excited to provide client-focused service excellence as CIBC Mellon's Quebec office continues to grow its service team along with its business."

He will report to Tim Rourke, vice president, relationship management and pension practice lead at the Canadian firm.