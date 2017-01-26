Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
CIBC Mellon hires Michael Garneau
26 January 2017
Garneau joins the firm's relationship management team having previously worked at State Street and Citi
CIBC Mellon has hired asset servicing specialist Michael
Garneau as a relationship executive.
He will work closely with Canadian institutional investors,
including pension plans and corporates, based in Quebec.
The industry veteran, who has previously worked at State
Street and Citi, is an expert in the areas of relationship
management, sales, client service and operations.
"I am pleased to welcome Michael to this role, enabling us
to better serve our growing base of local clients in the Quebec
region," said Jeffrey Alexander, vice president, head of
relationship management, CIBC Mellon.
Garneau added "I am excited to provide client-focused
service excellence as CIBC Mellon's Quebec office continues to
grow its service team along with its business."
He will report to Tim Rourke, vice president, relationship
management and pension practice lead at the Canadian firm.