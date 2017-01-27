Sub-custody survey 2017 methodology

All users of the
services of sub-custodians (agent banks), from broker-dealers
to global custodians, are asked to rate their
performance.
Respondents are asked
to rate sub-custodians in all countries in which they operate.
The performance of sub-custodians is rated separately in each
country and published in the April/May issue.
Respondents are asked
to rate their sub-custodians across 12 service categories (see
list below). Respondents are permitted to rate up to 10
sub-custodians in each country.
For each country
there will be two tables: unweighted and weighted. The weighted
table allows for assets under custody as well as how important
the respondents consider a certain category to be.
Unweighted
table
For each
country, all valid responses for each sub-custodian are
averaged to calculate an unweighted score.
Weighted
tables
Step one:
weighting by assets under custody.
Weighted versions of
all unweighted tables are produced.
First, an allowance
is made so that a greater weight is given to the views of
larger respondents, defined by their assets under custody
(AuC).
Respondents are asked
to choose a band that reflects the size of their AuC in
billions of US dollars. The boundaries of each band are
determined by the AuC of respondents to last
year’s survey. They are chosen so an approximately
equal amount of respondents fit into each band.
A weighting is
attached to each band as follows:
- <$100bn
0.6
- $100bn –
$200bn
0.8
- $200bn –
$500bn
1
- $500bn –
$1000bn
1.2
- >$1000bn
1.4
Each
respondent’s unweighted rating of a sub-custodian
is then multiplied by the appropriate weighting. For example,
if a global custodian with assets under custody of $567bn gives
a sub-custodian an average score of 6.7, its contribution to
the weighted score is 6.7 x 1.2 = 8.04. This weighted rating is
then averaged with all other respondents’ weighted
ratings.
Where a figure for
assets under custody is not disclosed a default weighting of 1
is assigned.
Step two:
weighting by category importance
Respondents
are asked to rank the importance of each of the service
categories. These respondent rankings are then averaged. These
average ranks are then used to create a weighting for each
service category, which theoretically could range between zero
and two but will depend on the actual responses. The average
weighting is one to preserve comparability with unweighted
scores.
For clarity, if on
average respondents consider 'relationship
management’ to be the most important category, it
will be given the greatest weighting when calculating scores in
the weighted by importance tables.
Qualification
Qualification
is on a country-by-country (rather than regional) basis. To
qualify in each country, a sub-custodian needs to receive a
minimum of three responses per market
If a sub-custodian is
rated multiple times by the same respondent firm in the same
country the ratings will be averaged and will only count as a
single response for the purposes of qualification.