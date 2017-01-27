Free Trial Corporate Access


Beneficial owners survey results announced 31 January 2017

27 January 2017


A special beneficial owners report including the results of the 2017 survey will be available to download on Tuesday 31 January

The results of the beneficial owners survey are available to download on Tuesday.

Beneficial owners from all over the world were invited to rate their agent lenders across 12 service categories.

The special report will include all the survey tables including ratings divided into custodial and third-party agent lender arrangements as well as three geographical regions.

The survey will be a part of a special report that also includes a roundtable discussion featuring US beneficial owners, agent lenders and a data provider.
