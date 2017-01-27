Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Beneficial owners survey results announced 31 January 2017
27 January 2017
A special beneficial owners report including the results of the 2017 survey will be available to download on Tuesday 31 January
The results of the beneficial owners survey are available to
download on Tuesday.
Beneficial owners from all over the world were invited to
rate their agent lenders across 12 service categories.
The special report will include all the survey tables
including ratings divided into custodial and third-party agent
lender arrangements as well as three geographical regions.
The survey will be a part of a special report that also
includes a roundtable discussion featuring US beneficial
owners, agent lenders and a data provider.