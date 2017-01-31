Beneficial owners survey results announced

The results of Global Investor/ISF 2017 survey of beneficial
owners’ views about their agent
lenders’ performance have been announced.
The survey produced the same global winners as last year but
behind the headline results there were many interesting
developments.
The highest average scores belonged to Goldman Sachs,
unweighted, and JPMorgan, weighted, while State Street took a
significant share of the regional prizes in the survey.
The weighted scores took into consideration the size of
beneficial owners' lendable portfolios as well as the
importance that, on aggregate, they attached to each of the
service categories.
The winner of the weighted table was JPMorgan, which it also
achieved last year. It did so through consistently strong
performance across all the regions.
However, the winning scores in the Americas and Asia Pacific
belonged to State Street while Citi again triumphed in
EMEA.
On the unweighted side of the survey, Goldman Sachs Agency
Lending repeated its performance of 2016 by achieving the
highest average score and highest scores in EMEA and the
Americas.
JPMorgan again had the highest unweighted global
total score.
The major change on the unweighted side was that State
Street triumphed in Asia Pacific, raising its position from
runner-up last year.
Across the survey the results were tight. This is perhaps
unsurprising given the widespread satisfaction expressed by the
survey respondents: 84.1% were either extremely or very
satisfied with their programmes.
The winning average scores have also crept up since 2016
– unweighted by 0.03 and weighted by 0.05.
It must also be remembered that the providers rated in this
survey represent the best performing ones in the market
– reaching the target number of responses and having a
strong international presence are minimum
requirements.
Qualifying for the survey is an achievement in itself
– firms positioned lower in the tables can feel justly
proud.
Beneficial owners from all over the world were invited to
rate their agent lenders across 12 service categories.
The main tables – where responses relating to all
types of lending arrangements are included – are based
on all 139 responses to the survey.
The
downloadable pdf includes all the survey tables including
ratings divided into custodial and third-party agent lender
arrangements as well as into three geographical regions.
The survey is part of a special report that also includes
a roundtable discussion featuring US beneficial owners,
agent lenders and a data provider.
Download the full report here