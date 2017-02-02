Tech and flexibility to buoy stock loan returns in 2017

Securities finance experts met in Boston recently to discuss
the strategic direction of the business and how beneficial
owners can position for success. Here's what they said:
Jim McDonald, State Street: Returns should
be good providing lenders figure out how to match off with
demand. That requires more flexibility around structures and
counterparties. The business is evolving and each participant
will need to evolve with it or risk becoming less
productive.
Brendan Eccles,
Scotiabank: Flexibility will be the key factor.
The agent lenders and their beneficial owners that work with us
and tailor efficient solutions to help minimise costs are going
to be the ones that we’ll do more business
with.
Nancy Allen, DataLend: Greater tools and
transparency will be available to allow beneficial owners to
make educated decisions. Ultimately, that’s good
for agent lenders and borrowers from a capital perspective. In
addition, automation will be vital, and more market
efficiencies will result in optimal returns for all
participants.
Pat Morrissey, Vanguard: Will we begin
moving away from just value lending? No. Will we take equities
as collateral? No. For Vanguard, 2017 will be a year of
analysis and deeper understanding. Evaluating riskadjusted
strategies, both on our direct desk and with our lending
agents, will form the bulk of the work.
Ori Porat, Fiducia Optime: Certain market
participants are bullish on distributed ledger technology, or
blockchain, and predict it will displace players in five years.
That’s too aggressive, but the financial services
industry, including securities finance, needs to be wary of
getting left behind. New technologies will certainly be a theme
in 2017.
Bill Smith, JP Morgan: Blockchain may well
play a role in securities finance. How soon or where it begins
to affect our specific business remains an open question but
blockchain does seem to fit with prevalent themes including
cost reduction, efficiency and building platform capacity. I
predict another round of business investment. There are
incremental costs coming from a number of different places in
order to meet transparency requirements and lender
expectations. The business is going to become even more
sophisticated.
Josh Gray, Russell Investments: Russell
Investments will continue to look for opportunities to add
incremental income with risk adjusted returns in its US
securities lending programme. As the market adjusts/evolves due
to regulatory reform and monetary policy, the firm will
continue to have open discussions with its agents on how they
are adapting to the change, if interests are still aligned and
if flexibility and transparency is being offered/developed.
Internally, Russell Investments will continue to monitor its
programme governance and policies to ensure they are
appropriate for current market conditions.