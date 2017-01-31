Sec lending experts discuss last year's top trades

Global Investor/ISF invited securities lending
professionals to an event in Boston recently to reflect on the
past twelve months and what's in store for 2017. The first part
of the discussion focused on the most profitable trades,
assets and markets for US asset owners in 2016. Here's
what they said:
Bill Smith managing director, Americas sales
executive, JP Morgan: US beneficial owners
have seen significant success around equity specials.
Volatility has produced both deal-related and directional
specials. That’s been somewhat offset
by reduced performance from high-quality fixed income
portfolios – the impact of reduced broker-dealer
balance sheet capacity has dampened demand for many
of these securities.
Jim McDonald, senior managing director,
global head of trading, agency lending, State Street:
Our clients had a very strong first half of the year
lending equities. That trend began to fade toward the
end of the second quarter as the market collectively began
to reduce risk, resulting in a narrowing of spreads
for many of the more popular single-name positions. The
lack of balance sheet availability in the market has
definitely squeezed fixed income to a certain degree. Even
so, there were opportunities for clients in
collateral transformation trades and in
cash reinvestment space as US money market reform
produced attractive yields for clients that were investing
in prime-like assets.
Nancy Allen global product owner,
DataLend: On a global basis, lender to broker
revenue totalled $9.15bn in 2016, roughly 6.3% higher
year-on-year. The uptick in revenue globally can
be attributed to some very hot securities, including
a number of equity specials. Revenue from consumer
discretionary stocks was approximately $1.4bn.
Tesla alone accounted for $353m, roughly 3.8% of
global revenue. The second highest earner was Celltrion,
which earned $148m.
Pat Morrissey, head of trading, securities
lending, The Vanguard Group: Vanguard only
lends equities, more specifically, specials. We
consistently see the top 10% of our securities on loan
generate around 80-90% of total revenue. The
voluntary corporate action specials space
was interesting for us – throughout 2016
we saw opportunities arise more frequently than in
previous years.
Josh Gray, associate director, securities
lending and proxy governance, Russell Investments:
Similarly, Russell Investments only lends equities and is
intrinsic-value focused. Earnings in our US
securities lending programmes in 2016 came
from directional demand in the consumer discretionary
and retail sectors, as well as securities tied to
energy/oil and the Chinese economy. Spreads
weren’t as wide in 2016, particularly in the
second half of the year. We have also seen
a contraction with our dividend-paying securities
tied to the European markets, as borrowers are
experiencing balance sheet constraints due to Basel III.
In Germany, the German Federal Fiscal Ministry
holding period around the record date has completely taken
the trade off the table.