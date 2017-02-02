OFR's data drive continues across stock loan and repo

It’s six years since the Office of Financial
Research (OFR), a US Treasury department charged with mining
market data, came into existence to address what experts
described as a critical gap in policymakers’
knowledge around the events leading up to the financial
crisis.
Despite often being overlooked, the independent office has
taken on a substantial amount of important and unique work
since 2011; particularly when it comes to improving the
accessibility, quality and scope of financial information.
Credit ratings, money market funds, liquidity, central
counterparties and bank holding companies have all come under
the OFR’s microscope in recent years. Securities
lending, still considered by many to be an opaque, risky yet
critical financial market practice, is the
organisation’s latest area of
interest.
Last year the Office published a three-day snapshot of
securities lending activity, capturing a significant share of
total US securities lending activity having received data from
seven major lending agents. The pilot study followed a similar
exercise by the OFR on bilateral repurchase agreements (repos),
another crucial part of the financial system.
"Oversight of the repo market has improved, but the industry
remains nontransparent to regulators. At the same time, data
about securities lending are scant," Viktoria Baklanova, a
senior financial analyst at the OFR and head the
agency’s repo and securities lending pilot
projects, told Global Investor/ISF.
"In addition, no one has a definitive, substantial, source
of data - everyone gets a piece. Market coverage varies between
data providers and it’s hard to understand where
double counting exists. Our goal is improve data
collection in both markets. We’re striving for a
permanent collection of relevant information; comprehensive
coverage which ultimately improves data quality and avoids
market participants reporting duplicated data to various
authorities."
The analyst, who has previously worked at Fitch Ratings and
Moody's, is mindful of the fact that market participants
already face a hefty compliance workload. Confidentiality and
costs are also front and centre in the OFR’s
thinking. "Inefficient reporting can be costly and
undermines quality," Baklanova added. However, she is confident
the group carry its success in developing, harmonising, and
standardizing data about securities lending and repo
markets.
Despite being focused on the US, the world’s
largest securities lending market, experts at the OFR have been
watching their European peers with interest, particularly the
work being done by ESMA to implement the Securities Financing
Transactions Regulation (SFTR). From 2018 the rules force
European firms and EU branches of non-EU entities to report
details of securities lending and repo trades, as well as the
complex collateral chains that follow, to an approved EU trade
repository.
"Our understanding is that some of the SFTR feedback from
the industry has not been favourable," Baklanova notes. "The
reporting requirements are substantial. That being said, the
European market is very complex. There are various market
participants trading among themselves. The US market is much
stronger in terms of dealer/agent intermediation. In that
regard, I’m not sure a universal method of
securities finance data collection will appear. There are
no such trade repository proposals in the US, for example."