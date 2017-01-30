Ross Levin joins Cowen's sec finance team

US investment bank Cowen Group has hired Ross Levin to build up its newly formed securities finance business.

Levin, who joins after a six month spell at tech firm Pleeco, has previously set-up a multi-asset prime brokerage at Itau.

The New York-based tech expert has also held senior roles at ABN Amro and RBS during his career.

His title at Cowen is director, global securities finance.

The firm established a securities finance capability in the summer of 2016 to compliment its prime services business.

Levin will focus on building the equity trading and clearing businesses.

Former Jefferies executive Matt Baldassano runs Cowen's securities finance division.