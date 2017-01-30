Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Ross Levin joins Cowen's sec finance team
30 January 2017
Levin joins former Jefferies executive Matt Baldassano at Cowen's securities finance business
US investment bank Cowen Group has hired Ross Levin to build up
its newly formed securities finance business.
Levin, who joins after a six month spell at tech firm Pleeco,
has previously set-up a multi-asset prime brokerage at
Itau.
The New York-based tech expert has also held senior roles at
ABN Amro and RBS during his career.
His title at Cowen is director, global securities finance.
The firm established a securities finance capability in the
summer of 2016 to compliment its prime services business.
Levin will focus on building the equity trading and clearing businesses.
Former Jefferies executive Matt Baldassano runs Cowen's securities finance division.