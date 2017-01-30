BNY Mellon's Richard Gill to retire

Richard Gill, head of BNY Mellon’s Markets business in EMEA, is retiring this year Global Investor/ISF can reveal.

The industry veteran has worked for the US custody bank for over twenty years.

Previous roles include co-head of FX trading and chief FX dealer at the firm.

Last April Gill was handed overall responsibility for managing BNY Mellon’s Market division within EMEA.

The unit encompasses FX, securities finance, collateral management and segregation, capital markets, liquidity and prime brokerage services.

Gill’s departure follows Jim Malgieri’s retirement, revealed by Global Investor/ISF in December.

Malgieri joined BNY Mellon in 2002 and went on to become chief executive of the bank’s broker-dealer services business.

He will step down this year from his current duties as executive vice president and head of collateral management and segregation at BNY Mellon Markets.

Michelle Neal remains president of BNY Mellon Markets globally.