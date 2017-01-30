Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNY Mellon's Richard Gill to retire
30 January 2017
Gill has managed BNY Mellon’s market division within EMEA since April last year
Read more:
securities finance
BNY Mellon
markets
Richard Gill, head of BNY Mellon’s Markets
business in EMEA, is retiring this year Global
Investor/ISF can reveal.
The industry veteran has worked for the US custody bank for
over twenty years.
Previous roles include co-head of FX trading and chief FX
dealer at the firm.
Last April Gill was handed overall responsibility for
managing BNY Mellon’s Market division within
EMEA.
The unit encompasses FX, securities finance, collateral
management and segregation, capital markets, liquidity and
prime brokerage services.
Gill’s departure follows
Jim Malgieri’s retirement, revealed by
Global Investor/ISF in December.
Malgieri joined BNY Mellon in 2002 and went on to become
chief executive of the bank’s broker-dealer
services business.
He will step down this year from his current duties as
executive vice president and head of collateral management and
segregation at BNY Mellon Markets.
Michelle Neal remains president of BNY Mellon Markets
globally.