Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeAlternative UCITS inflows stayed strong in 2016
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Alternative UCITS inflows stayed strong in 2016

30 January 2017


Alternative UCITS funds represent the fastest-growing section of the hedge fund industry

Read more: alternatives hedge funds UCITS

Investors continued to put money into alternative UCITS funds last year although inflows couldn't match levels seen in 2015.

Statistics from Lyxor AM, part of SocGen, show €31bn ($33bn) worth of new assets flowed into the products last year.

That was down from the record €70bn inflows seen in 2015.

Even so, the performance looks positive when compared to €63bn outflows from long-only equity mutual funds in 2016.

"The figures indicate that investors were looking for diversification in a time dominated by uncertainty and political surprises," Philippe Ferreira, senior strategist at Lyxor, wrote in a note to clients.

Alternative UCITS funds offer hedge fund style, absolute return strategies within the UCITS regulatory framework.

Often asset classes are less correlated to traditional markets and carry higher returns than fixed-income funds challenged by negative interest rates.

Credit Suisse launched an alternative UCITS fund last week focusing on trend-following, a strategy commonly used by hedge funds using rule-sets that react to trends in the price and volatility of stocks, bonds and currencies.

"Much the fastest-growing section of the hedge fund industry, the alternative UCITS phenomenon shows no signs of abating,"  Daniele Spada, head of managed account platform, Lyxor Asset Management wrote last year.

"Investors need strategies to diversify their portfolios, and this has led them to look to hedge funds. But they want hedge funds in a regulated, transparent format, which is what UCITS strategies are able to provide.

"What’s more, UCITS is tried and tested: the regulation has been in place for several decades; so it is in an advanced state and is trusted by investors.

"In the space of a few years, UCITS has become a powerful brand, exerting the appeal of transparency and simplicity of use on investors."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. OFR's data drive continues across stock loan and repo

  2. Tech and flexibility to buoy stock loan returns in 2017

  3. Sudha Datta looks back on ADIA's lending business

  4. Cash collateral may die out for US SBL

  5. Beneficial owners demand independent benchmarking


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.