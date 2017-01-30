Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNP Paribas takes stake in regtech firm Fortia
Bank plans to implement Fortia's compliance platform Innova with its depositary business
BNP Paribas has taken a minority stake in
regulatory technology firm Fortia Financial Solutions.
Founded in 2012, Fortia helps fund
managers meet rising compliance requirements and manage
data.
BNP Paribas Securities Services plans to
implement Fortia's Innova platform within its depositary
banking business, allowing clients to enhance operational
efficiency and access data and analytics.
"Fortia’s Innova solutions
tackles growing regulatory requirements and mounting volumes of
data by applying new technologies in an intelligent and
innovative way," said Jean Devambez, global head of product and
clients solutions, asset and fund services, at BNP Paribas
Securities Services.
This is already the second collaboration
BNP Paribas Securities Services has announced with a financial
technology company this year.
The bank partnered with Calypso Technology two weeks ago in
order to provide investment banks with a full, end-to-end
post-trade services offering across asset classes.
Under this partnership, BNP Paribas
Securities Services will combine Calypso’s
framework with its own post-trade serving capabilities to build
a new global, multi-asset class operating model for its
investment bank clients.