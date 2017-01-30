BNP Paribas takes stake in regtech firm Fortia

BNP Paribas has taken a minority stake in regulatory technology firm Fortia Financial Solutions.

Founded in 2012, Fortia helps fund managers meet rising compliance requirements and manage data.

BNP Paribas Securities Services plans to implement Fortia's Innova platform within its depositary banking business, allowing clients to enhance operational efficiency and access data and analytics.

"Fortia’s Innova solutions tackles growing regulatory requirements and mounting volumes of data by applying new technologies in an intelligent and innovative way," said Jean Devambez, global head of product and clients solutions, asset and fund services, at BNP Paribas Securities Services.

This is already the second collaboration BNP Paribas Securities Services has announced with a financial technology company this year.

The bank partnered with Calypso Technology two weeks ago in order to provide investment banks with a full, end-to-end post-trade services offering across asset classes.

Under this partnership, BNP Paribas Securities Services will combine Calypso’s framework with its own post-trade serving capabilities to build a new global, multi-asset class operating model for its investment bank clients.