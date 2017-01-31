Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
EquiLend adds Ann-Marie Pearce to North American sales team
31 January 2017
Pearce has managed books of business at Jefferies Global Securities Finance and ING
EquiLend has added Ann-Marie Pearce as associate director of
sales in North America.
New York-based Pearce joins from the surveillance and
investigation department of Intercontinental Exchange. She also
worked as a regulatory analyst for FINRA
In the securities finance space Pearce has managed client
relationships and books of business at Jefferies Global
Securities Finance, ING Financial Markets, Nomura Securities
International Equity Finance.
Leading roles trust and lending roles at Yasuda Bank and
Trust Company and First Interstate Bank of California New York
came earlier in her career.
At EquiLend, Pearce will be responsible for senior account
management across all EquiLend products and services in North
America as well as new business in the region.
"Ann-Marie’s vast relationship management
experience in the finance industry, specifically in securities
lending, is unparalleled in the business,"´said Jonathan
Hodder, global head of sales & marketing at EquiLend
"We are excited to welcome her on board and are confident
she will serve as a crucial member of our team and a valuable
resource to our clients."
Pearce, a long-time user of Equilend's vervices, added: "I
have always been impressed with how EquiLend has spearheaded
technological advancements in the industry, from the
company’s founding through to the launch of NGT, a
game-changer for how this industry trades.
"I am thrilled to join the company at a pivotal time for the
securities finance industry, as firms are increasingly relying
on technology to maintain profitability in their businesses. I
look forward to helping our clients extract the most value from
our suite of services."