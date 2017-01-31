Free Trial Corporate Access


EquiLend adds Ann-Marie Pearce to North American sales team

31 January 2017


Pearce has managed books of business at Jefferies Global Securities Finance and ING

Read more: equilend securities lending

EquiLend has added Ann-Marie Pearce as associate director of sales in North America.

New York-based Pearce joins from the surveillance and investigation department of Intercontinental Exchange. She also worked as a regulatory analyst for FINRA

In the securities finance space Pearce has managed client relationships and books of business at Jefferies Global Securities Finance, ING Financial Markets, Nomura Securities International Equity Finance.

Leading roles trust and lending roles at Yasuda Bank and Trust Company and First Interstate Bank of California New York came earlier in her career.

At EquiLend, Pearce will be responsible for senior account management across all EquiLend products and services in North America as well as new business in the region.

"Ann-Marie’s vast relationship management experience in the finance industry, specifically in securities lending, is unparalleled in the business,"´said Jonathan Hodder, global head of sales & marketing at EquiLend

"We are excited to welcome her on board and are confident she will serve as a crucial member of our team and a valuable resource to our clients."

Pearce, a long-time user of Equilend's vervices, added: "I have always been impressed with how EquiLend has spearheaded technological advancements in the industry, from the company’s founding through to the launch of NGT, a game-changer for how this industry trades.

"I am thrilled to join the company at a pivotal time for the securities finance industry, as firms are increasingly relying on technology to maintain profitability in their businesses. I look forward to helping our clients extract the most value from our suite of services."

 
