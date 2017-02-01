Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Ann Shuman appointed general counsel at DTCC
01 February 2017
Shuman has been with DTCC since January 2014 after joining from CME
US post-trade group DTCC has named Ann Shuman as
general counsel.
She replaces Larry Thompson, who will now serve full time as
chairman.
The general counsel role
includes responsibility for advising senior management and
the DTCC Board of Directors on legal and regulatory
matters.
Shuman has been
with DTCC since January 2014 after joining from
CME.
Larry Thompson has been at the DTCC
since 1981.
Commenting on Shuman’s
appointment, Michael Bodson, DTCC president and CEO said Shuman
has distinguished herself for her "sharp legal mind, her deep
understanding of the complexities and nuances of financial
market infrastructures".
On Thompson's appointment, he
added: "We expect to continue facing regulatory scrutiny in the
coming years as well as the potential for new legislation and
further regulatory developments.
"Larry will focus on these issues
to protect our interests and promote DTCC’s
critical role in reducing risk for the industry."