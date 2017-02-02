Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Beneficial owners demand independent benchmarking
02 February 2017
Asset owners are increasing seeking third-party verification of their programme’s performance – but are not necessarily so keen on paying for it
One of the key emerging demands from beneficial owners is
the ability to assess their lending programme’s
performance using tools independent of their agent
lender.
Bob Hollinger, a partner of consultants
Barrington Partners, said: "One of the key things our clients
are asking for is benchmarking – how they did
compared to the rest of the market."
Tim D’Arcy, SVP of data provider ASTEC
Analytics, told the delegates of the IMN US Beneficial Owners
Conference: "We are definitely seeing huge demand for
benchmarking. It’s a key piece –
complying with regulatory demands and answering to boards of
directors.
"We see the demand from beneficial owners, to receive the
report, but we are also seeing demand for the invoice to be
sent to the agent."
An alternative for the largest programmes is to create
multiple pools with different providers. "One client
maintains two separate funds that are mirror images of each
other, so they can do peer-to-peer comparison," added
Hollinger.
Anthony Toscano, managing director, head of US
trading, Deutsche Bank, said: "There is no better way of
benchmarking than having multiple providers – but
everyone is resource challenged. We spend a lot of time
explaining it to clients, in a way that they can explain to
their constituents."
In addition to benchmarking Hollinger noted that
beneficial owners were also concerned with soft factors
beyond purely financial considerations. "Indemnification
varies significantly and is a key differentiator affecting
the fee split. Another differentiator is the culture and the
people. The numbers all look roughly the same – but
which are we most comfortable with?"