Colin Brooks named vice chairman of Standard Chartered's securities services business

Standard Chartered has appointed Colin Brooks as vice chairman of its securities services and transaction banking business.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Margaret Harwood-Jones, the bank's global head of securities services and transaction banking.

Brooks has 26 years of experience across the Asian markets and began his custody career at HSBC in 1990 as part of a small team that created the firm’s securities services division.

He went on to hold key senior positions in HSBC’s securities services business, most recently global head of custody & clearing – a role which he held for seven years.

Harwood-Jones said the appointment is "evidence of Standard Chartered's commitment to grow the business and deliver our best to our clients."

Brooks added: "I’m excited to be joining a bank that is fully committed to a client-centric approach and investing heavily to build out its client management and operational capabilities.

"I look forward to working closely with Margaret and the team to further our securities services business."