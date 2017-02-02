Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Colin Brooks named vice chairman of Standard Chartered's securities services business
02 February 2017
Brooks was the global head of custody & clearing at HSBC for seven years
Standard Chartered has appointed Colin Brooks as vice
chairman of its securities services and transaction banking
business.
Based in Singapore, he will report to Margaret
Harwood-Jones, the bank's global head of securities services
and transaction banking.
Brooks has 26 years of experience across the Asian markets
and began his custody career at HSBC in 1990 as part of a small
team that created the firm’s securities services
division.
He went on to hold key senior positions in
HSBC’s securities services business, most recently
global head of custody & clearing – a role which
he held for seven years.
Harwood-Jones said the appointment is "evidence of Standard
Chartered's commitment to grow the business and deliver our
best to our clients."
Brooks added: "I’m excited to be joining a bank
that is fully committed to a client-centric approach and
investing heavily to build out its client management and
operational capabilities.
"I look forward to working closely with Margaret and the
team to further our securities services business."