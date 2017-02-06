Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Nex's Connolly to replace Sjoberg as TriOptima chief
06 February 2017
Per Sjoberg, the founder and chief executive of Nex’s TriOptima, is leaving the business
Nex Group, formerly Icap, has made its first senior
management change since its formation late last year, promoting
a former Goldman banker who joined in November to replace the
founder and chief executive of one its main tech units after he
left the role.
Nex said in a statement on Monday Stuart Connolly, who
joined the group in November last year, has been appointed to
replace Per Sjoberg, the founder and chief executive of
Nex’s TriOptima, after he said he is leaving that
business.
The firm said the appointment is subject to the approval of
Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority, which
oversees the Nex’s post-trade technology
business.
Michael Spencer, CEO of NEX Group, said: "We thank Per for
all of his contributions since founding TriOptima in 2000. Per
saw TriOptima grow from its roots in Stockholm when it was a
seed of an idea, to a market leading, global
business.
"I am disappointed that he has decided to step down but
he leaves the business in a strong position on which
we continue to grow for the future. I am grateful for his
contribution to TriOptima’s success and wish him
all the best going forward."
Connolly joined Icap’s post-trade tech
business, now called Nex Optimisation, as head of client
product development in November 2016 to work on harmonising the
data services across the firm’s various post-trade
businesses.
He joined from Goldman where he worked for 18 years and held
various roles including managing director of the
bank’s securities division and head of EMEA
derivatives clearing.
Nex was formed in late December when Icap completed the
landmark sale of its voice brokerage unit to rival Tullett
Prebon, leaving Icap with its faster growing electronic
brokerage and post-trade units, which have now been
consolidated under the brand Nex Group.
TP Icap, which is the new name of Tullett plus the Icap
brokers, made its first acquisition under its new
guise and hired the former chief operating officer of
Aberdeen Asset Management last month.