Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Kneip appoints ex-Schroders director as COO
06 February 2017
He was with the investment manager for 22 years
Read more:
Schroders
Kneip
Lee Godfrey
Luxembourg-headquartered service provider
Kneip has appointed Gary Janaway as its new chief operating
officer. Effective January 1, he is responsible for operations
and IT.
Previously Lee Godfrey, Kneip's new CEO as
of January, was managing operations and IT directly as deputy
CEO.
Janaway joins from Schroders. He was had
been with the firm since 1991, most recently serving as
director of operations in the Luxembourg office.
With regards to Janaway’s
motivations for leaving the investment manager, a spokesperson
for Kneip stated that he was "impressed" by the management team
and "Kneip’s ambitious plans for digital
transformation".
"He knows as well as anyone the challenges
faced by asset managers," the spokesperson added.
His responsibilities at Schroders included
distribution support, fund administration, fund performance,
investment risk, project management, product implementation,
treasury and cash management, and transfer agency services.
Janaway has also served on various fund
and management boards. As a member of Schroders European Fund
Services Committee, he was involved in formulating and
delivering the strategy to provide services to
Schroder’s investment fund ranges in Europe and
Asia.
Godfrey was appointed CEO of Kneip at the
beginning of the year, having been with the company since 2008,
serving as deputy CEO.
Kneip provides regulatory reporting and
investor disclosure solutions to the global fund industry,