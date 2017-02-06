Free Trial Corporate Access


Kneip appoints ex-Schroders director as COO

06 February 2017


He was with the investment manager for 22 years

Read more: Schroders Kneip Lee Godfrey

Luxembourg-headquartered service provider Kneip has appointed Gary Janaway as its new chief operating officer. Effective January 1, he is responsible for operations and IT.

Previously Lee Godfrey, Kneip's new CEO as of January, was managing operations and IT directly as deputy CEO.

Janaway joins from Schroders. He was had been with the firm since 1991, most recently serving as director of operations in the Luxembourg office.

With regards to Janaway’s motivations for leaving the investment manager, a spokesperson for Kneip stated that he was "impressed" by the management team and "Kneip’s ambitious plans for digital transformation".

"He knows as well as anyone the challenges faced by asset managers," the spokesperson added.

His responsibilities at Schroders included distribution support, fund administration, fund performance, investment risk, project management, product implementation, treasury and cash management, and transfer agency services.

Janaway has also served on various fund and management boards. As a member of Schroders European Fund Services Committee, he was involved in formulating and delivering the strategy to provide services to Schroder’s investment fund ranges in Europe and Asia.

Godfrey was appointed CEO of Kneip at the beginning of the year, having been with the company since 2008, serving as deputy CEO.

Kneip provides regulatory reporting and investor disclosure solutions to the global fund industry,
