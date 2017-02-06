Free Trial Corporate Access


Mark Tidy leaves role at JPMorgan

06 February 2017


Head of securities lending sales for EMEA has left his role after five and a half years but remains with the bank

Mark Tidy securities lending sales Ann Doherty

Mark Tidy has left his role of managing director and head of EMEA securities lending sales at JPMorgan, Global Investor/ISF has learned from multiple sources.

Tidy had been in the role since July 2011. 

He remains with the company but not in this role. 

He reports to Ann Doherty, co-head of EMEA investor services sales. When he took the role he  initially  reported to Stuart Thompson, then EMEA head of securities lending client management & sales. 

Tidy has built a career in securities lending sales across several leading firms in the business.

Before joining JPMorgan Tidy was the managing director and head of international business development for securities lending at BNY Mellon for three years. Before that he held roles at ABN AMRO Mellon GSS, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and Nomura.

The move is the second major change this year for JPMorgan’s securities lending business. Claire Davis was hired as vice president, securities lending product manager in January.

JPMorgan was a winner of the Global Investor/ISF Beneficial Owners survey 2017. It secured the highest global average score when weighted for beneficial owners’ lendable portfolios and the relative importance beneficial owners attached to service categories.  It also won the same award in 2016.

JPMorgan was contacted but declined to comment.

Mark Tidy was contacted but Global Investor/ISF received no response.

 


