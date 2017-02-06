Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Mark Tidy leaves role at JPMorgan
06 February 2017
Head of securities lending sales for EMEA has left his role after five and a half years but remains with the bank
Mark Tidy has left his role of
managing director and head of EMEA securities lending sales at
JPMorgan, Global Investor/ISF has learned from multiple
sources.
Tidy had been in the role since July 2011.
He remains with the company but not in
this role.
He
reports to Ann Doherty, co-head of EMEA investor services
sales. When he took the role he initially
reported to Stuart
Thompson, then EMEA head of securities lending client
management & sales.
Tidy has built a career in securities
lending sales across several leading firms in the business.
Before joining JPMorgan Tidy was the managing director and
head of international business development for securities
lending at BNY Mellon for three years. Before that he held
roles at ABN AMRO Mellon GSS, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank and
Nomura.
The move is the
second major change this year for JPMorgan’s
securities lending business. Claire Davis was hired as vice
president, securities lending product manager in
January.
JPMorgan was a winner of
the Global Investor/ISF Beneficial Owners survey 2017.
It secured the highest global average score when weighted for
beneficial owners’ lendable portfolios and the
relative importance beneficial owners attached to service
categories. It also won the
same award in 2016.
JPMorgan was contacted but
declined to comment.
Mark Tidy was contacted
but Global Investor/ISF received no
response.