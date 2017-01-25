Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeJPMorgan lands $1trn BlackRock custody mandate
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


JPMorgan lands $1trn BlackRock custody mandate

25 January 2017


JPMorgan expects to onboard the assets over the next two years.

Read more: custody BlackRock

BlackRock has pulled over $1trn in client assets from State Street's custody arm and handed the business to JP Morgan.

The landmark transaction is among the largest custody deals ever signed. 

JP Morgan expects to onboard the assets over the next two years.

"This historic deal expands our relationship with BlackRock and is a validation of the investments we’ve made and the resources we’ve added to the custody and fund services business," said Daniel Pinto, chief executive of JP Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank.

"As the only global custodian with a top markets franchise, we believe that scale, technology and seamless execution are essential to best-in-class client service."

JP Morgan has increased business with existing custody clients by 10% over the last 12 months. 

Overall, the bank serves around 2,500 custody clients in more than 100 markets.

Key services include settlement, safekeeping and asset servicing of securities along with accounting and administration services for funds.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. EquiLend calls time on AutoBorrow

  2. Blockchain to disrupt market infrastructure providers

  3. Trump policies could force shift to CCPs

  4. Global trading head O'Neill leaves eSecLending

  5. Fed to scrutinise BNY Mellon's tri-party repo role after JPM exit


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.