Rudiløkken rejoins DNB’s sec finance team

Dag Rudiløkken is back at Norway’s DNB after a six month spell at Nordea.

Oslo-based Rudiløkken left DNB last August for a senior sales role within Nordea’s equity finance business.

He returned to the bank this month as a trader within the securities finance department.

The latest move marks the third time Rudiløkken has joined DNB, Norway's largest financial services group.

He was first hired by the firm in 2003 before moving to Carnegie Investment Bank three years later.