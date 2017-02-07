Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Rudiløkken rejoins DNB’s sec finance team
07 February 2017
Oslo-based Rudiløkken left DNB last August for Nordea
Dag Rudiløkken is back at Norway’s DNB
after a six month spell at Nordea.
Oslo-based Rudiløkken left DNB last August for a
senior sales role within Nordea’s equity finance
business.
He returned to the bank this month as a trader within the
securities finance department.
The latest move marks the third time Rudiløkken has
joined DNB, Norway's largest financial services
group.
He was first hired by the firm in 2003 before moving to
Carnegie Investment Bank three years later.