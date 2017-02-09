Global trading head O'Neill leaves eSecLending

Jeffrey O’Neill has left his role as global head of trading at eSecLending, Global Investor/ISF has learned.

O’Neill joined the firm in October 2013 and was based in the Boston office. He was responsible for all aspects of securities lending trading and strategy worldwide.

eSecLending was contacted but not able to comment immediately.

O’Neill boasts 20 years of industry experience, with previous roles including global head of securities lending trading at Brown Brothers Harriman and global head of securities finance at K Capital Partners.

He was also at State Street for 10 years, serving as vice president, head of global equity trading.

Founded in 2000, eSecLending is a global securities lending agent.