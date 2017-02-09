Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Global trading head O'Neill leaves eSecLending
09 February 2017
Jeffrey O'Neill had been with the firm since October 2013
Jeffrey O’Neill has left his
role as global head of trading at eSecLending, Global
Investor/ISF has learned.
O’Neill joined the firm in October 2013 and was based in the
Boston office. He was responsible for all aspects of securities
lending trading and strategy worldwide.
eSecLending was contacted but not able to
comment immediately.
O’Neill boasts 20 years of
industry experience, with previous roles including global head
of securities lending trading at Brown Brothers Harriman and
global head of securities finance at K Capital
Partners.
He was also at State Street for 10 years,
serving as vice president, head of global equity trading.
Founded in 2000, eSecLending is a global
securities lending agent.