eSecLending replaces global trading head

Jeffrey O’Neill has left his role as global head of trading at eSecLending, Global Investor/ISF has learned.

O’Neill joined the firm in October 2013 and was based in the Boston office. He was responsible for all aspects of securities lending trading and strategy worldwide.

O’Neill boasts 20 years of industry experience, with previous roles including global head of securities lending trading at Brown Brothers Harriman and global head of securities finance at K Capital Partners.

He was also at State Street for 10 years, serving as vice president, head of global equity trading.

As a result, eSecLending announced that James Moroney will be joining as head of global equities and corporate bond trading, effective February 27.

Moroney joins from Equilend Clearing Services, which he joined in December 2015. Like O'Neill, he was previously at State Street for nine years, serving as managing director for equity trading securities lending.

Moroney also spent 8 years at BankBoston in sales and trading, emerging markets and high yields.

Another result of the reshuffle is that Phil Picariello, current head of short-term investment management, will take on the additional responsibility of managing eSecLending's bond trading team.

Picariello has been with eSecLending since 2002, becoming senior vice president and head of short-term investment management in 2010.

He is responsible for the overall leadership of the investment management function, including strategy formulation, portfolio construction, trade execution and guideline development.

Founded in 2000, eSecLending is a global securities lending agent.