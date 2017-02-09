Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeeSecLending replaces global trading head
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


eSecLending replaces global trading head

09 February 2017


Jeffrey O’Neill leaves and James Moroney joins as head of global equities and corporate bond trading

Read more: eSecLending Jeffrey O'Neill James Moroney

Jeffrey O’Neill has left his role as global head of trading at eSecLending, Global Investor/ISF has learned.

O’Neill joined the firm in October 2013 and was based in the Boston office. He was responsible for all aspects of securities lending trading and strategy worldwide.

O’Neill boasts 20 years of industry experience, with previous roles including global head of securities lending trading at Brown Brothers Harriman and global head of securities finance at K Capital Partners. 

He was also at State Street for 10 years, serving as vice president, head of global equity trading.

As a result, eSecLending announced that James Moroney will be joining as head of global equities and corporate bond trading, effective February 27.

Moroney joins from Equilend Clearing Services, which he joined in December 2015. Like O'Neill, he was previously at State Street for nine years, serving as managing director for equity trading securities lending.

Moroney also spent 8 years at BankBoston in sales and trading, emerging markets and high yields.  

Another result of the reshuffle is that Phil Picariello, current head of short-term investment management, will take on the additional responsibility of managing eSecLending's bond trading team. 

Picariello has been with eSecLending since 2002, becoming senior vice president and head of short-term investment management in 2010. 

He is responsible for the overall leadership of the investment management function, including strategy formulation, portfolio construction, trade execution and guideline development.

Founded in 2000, eSecLending is a global securities lending agent. 
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. EquiLend calls time on AutoBorrow

  2. Blockchain to disrupt market infrastructure providers

  3. Trump policies could force shift to CCPs

  4. Global trading head O'Neill leaves eSecLending

  5. Fed to scrutinise BNY Mellon's tri-party repo role after JPM exit


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.