eSecLending replaces global trading head
09 February 2017
Jeffrey O’Neill leaves and James Moroney joins as head of global equities and corporate bond trading
Jeffrey O’Neill has left his
role as global head of trading at eSecLending, Global
Investor/ISF has learned.
O’Neill joined the firm in October 2013 and was based in the
Boston office. He was responsible for all aspects of securities
lending trading and strategy worldwide.
O’Neill boasts 20 years of
industry experience, with previous roles including global head
of securities lending trading at Brown Brothers Harriman and
global head of securities finance at K Capital
Partners.
He was also at State Street for 10 years,
serving as vice president, head of global equity trading.
As a result, eSecLending announced that
James Moroney will be joining as head of global equities and
corporate bond trading, effective February 27.
Moroney joins from Equilend Clearing
Services, which he joined in December 2015. Like O'Neill, he
was previously at State Street for nine years, serving as
managing director for equity trading securities lending.
Moroney also spent 8 years at BankBoston
in sales and trading, emerging markets and high yields.
Another result of the reshuffle is that
Phil Picariello, current head of short-term investment
management, will take on the additional responsibility of
managing eSecLending's bond trading team.
Picariello has been with eSecLending since
2002, becoming senior vice president and head of short-term
investment management in 2010.
He is responsible for the overall
leadership of the investment management function, including
strategy formulation, portfolio construction, trade execution
and guideline development.
Founded in 2000, eSecLending is a global
securities lending agent.