Changes at the top for Natixis Global Asset Management

10 February 2017


Jean Raby becomes overall CEO, David Giunta to lead US arm

Jean Raby is to become the chief executive of Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM).

Raby will take up the role later this month, succeeding Pierre Servant who will remain with the group.

Raby has previously worked at Goldman Sachs in Paris and became co-CEO of Goldman Sachs’ activities in Russia back in 2011.

Meanwhile, David Giunta is to become NGAM’s president and chief executive for the US and Canada, the firm announced this week.

Giunta joined the company in 2008 after 14 years at Fidelity Investments.

Globally, NGAM has $870.3bn of assets under management.
