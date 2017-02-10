Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Changes at the top for Natixis Global Asset Management
10 February 2017
Jean Raby becomes overall CEO, David Giunta to lead US arm
Read more:
asset management
Natixis
Jean Raby is to become the chief executive
of Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM).
Raby will take up the role later this
month, succeeding Pierre Servant who will remain with the
group.
Raby has previously worked at Goldman
Sachs in Paris and became co-CEO of Goldman Sachs’
activities in Russia back in 2011.
Meanwhile, David Giunta is to become
NGAM’s president and chief executive for the
US and Canada, the firm announced this week.
Giunta joined the company in 2008
after 14 years at Fidelity Investments.
Globally, NGAM has $870.3bn of assets
under management.