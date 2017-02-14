Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
US delays variation margin to September
14 February 2017
Trade bodies called on global regulators to grant a delay last week
The US Commodity Futures Trading
Commission has given the market an extra six months to comply
with the new variation margin requirements.
The regulator issued late Monday a
time-limited no-action letter stating that, though the deadline
for compliance with the variation margin rules is still March
1, the swaps regulator will not enforce action against swap
dealers for failure to comply with the requirements until after
September 1.
According to the CFTC’s swap
dealer division, the delay is important because there could be
a significant impact to the ability of various buy side firms
to hedge their positions without a proper period of
transition.
The interim head of the CFTC Christopher
Giancarlo said that as much as 90% of financial end users are
not ready to meet the new requirements:
"Global systemic risk is not reduced by
the abrupt cessation of risk hedging activity by American life
insurance companies and retirement funds at a time of enormous
changes in financial rates and global asset values. This action
by the CFTC does not change the scheduled time of arrival for
the agreed margin implementation. It just foams the runway to
ensure a safe landing," Giancarlo said in a statement.
The news comes after a group of seven
financial trade bodies, including the International Swaps and
Derivatives Association and the Global Financial Markets
Association, wrote a letter this month to twenty
regulators including the CFTC and the
UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to request a
period of leniency following the March 1 variation
deadline.
According to the trade bodies, the scale
of the regulatory changes and the complexity of implementations
would force firms to prioritise re-negotiation relationships
with their most actively trading derivatives clients.
Experts warned in December the March
deadline for compliance with the variation margin requirements
would be a major challenge for many
participants.