Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Gallagher to lead BNP Paribas Securities Services across Americas
14 February 2017
Claudine Gallagher now responsible for operations in the US, Brazil, Colombia and Peru
Read more:
BNP Paribas
custody
Americas
securities services
Claudine Gallagher has been chosen to lead BNP Paribas
Securities Services across the entire Americas region.
The former JP Morgan executive joined the French bank in
2012 and has been a key figure behind the firm’s
US expansion.
She now takes charge of existing operations in the US,
Brazil, Colombia and Peru.
Alvaro Camuñas previously led the unit’s
Latin America business.
He was named global head of sales and relationship
management last year.
Andrea Cattáneo and Claudia Calderón
– country heads of Brazil and Colombia – now
report directly to Gallagher.
"This is our latest step to support clients’
ambitions in this high-potential region and make the most of
our collective strengths," José Placido, BNP Paribas
Securities Services' global head of client development, said in
a statement.
The unit has been ramping up its asset servicing
capabilities across the Americas since 2010, giving
international investors greater access to local markets.
On-the-ground operations started in Brazil in 2010, Colombia
followed three years later and local clearing and custody was
launched in Peru last year.
The firm hired a seven-person securities lending team in New
York back in 2013 to compliment its existing US custody
business.