Gallagher to lead BNP Paribas Securities Services across Americas

14 February 2017


Claudine Gallagher now responsible for operations in the US, Brazil, Colombia and Peru

Claudine Gallagher has been chosen to lead BNP Paribas Securities Services across the entire Americas region.

The former JP Morgan executive joined the French bank in 2012 and has been a key figure behind the firm’s US expansion.

She now takes charge of existing operations in the US, Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Alvaro Camuñas previously led the unit’s Latin America business.

He was named global head of sales and relationship management last year.

Andrea Cattáneo and Claudia Calderón – country heads of Brazil and Colombia – now report directly to Gallagher.

"This is our latest step to support clients’ ambitions in this high-potential region and make the most of our collective strengths," José Placido, BNP Paribas Securities Services' global head of client development, said in a statement.

The unit has been ramping up its asset servicing capabilities across the Americas since 2010, giving international investors greater access to local markets.

On-the-ground operations started in Brazil in 2010, Colombia followed three years later and local clearing and custody was launched in Peru last year.

The firm hired a seven-person securities lending team in New York back in 2013 to compliment its existing US custody business.
