Hedge fund consultant Jefferis joins Hazeltree
14 February 2017
Don Jefferis to expand Hazletree’s client base to insurance companies and pension plans
Seasoned
commodities trading and hedge fund consultant Don Jefferis has
joined Hazeltree.
Jefferis took up the
role of managing director, strategic accounts, earlier this
month.
He is tasked with
expanding Hazletree’s client base to insurance
companies, endowments and pension plans.
Traditionally the
company’s treasury management tools have catered
to hedge funds, asset managers and fund
administrators.
"With
Don’s leadership, we are well positioned to expand
into a number of additional buy-side markets," said Sameer
Shalaby, president and chief executive.
Jefferis most
recently launched energy-focused consultancy Opportune
LLP’s process & technology
practice.
Early in his career,
he co-founded Arthur Andersen’s Energy Risk
Management and advised electric power and natural gas producers
and transporters on operational and risk management.
"The operational pain that Hazeltree
solves for its asset management clients has broader
applicability across new markets," Jefferis wrote in a
statement.
"Active treasury management is emerging as
a due diligence topic among increasingly discerning
institutional investors in search of greater transparency,
systemic risk diversification and a commitment to best
practices."