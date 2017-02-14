Free Trial Corporate Access


Hedge fund consultant Jefferis joins Hazeltree

14 February 2017


Don Jefferis to expand Hazletree’s client base to insurance companies and pension plans

Read more: hazletree pensions

Seasoned commodities trading and hedge fund consultant Don Jefferis has joined Hazeltree.

Jefferis took up the role of managing director, strategic accounts, earlier this month.

He is tasked with expanding Hazletree’s client base to insurance companies, endowments and pension plans.

Traditionally the company’s treasury management tools have catered to hedge funds, asset managers and fund administrators.

"With Don’s leadership, we are well positioned to expand into a number of additional buy-side markets," said Sameer Shalaby, president and chief executive.

Jefferis most recently launched energy-focused consultancy Opportune LLP’s process & technology practice.

Early in his career, he co-founded Arthur Andersen’s Energy Risk Management and advised electric power and natural gas producers and transporters on operational and risk management.

"The operational pain that Hazeltree solves for its asset management clients has broader applicability across new markets," Jefferis wrote in a statement.

"Active treasury management is emerging as a due diligence topic among increasingly discerning institutional investors in search of greater transparency, systemic risk diversification and a commitment to best practices."

 

 
