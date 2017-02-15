Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
India lowers SBL fees in bid to boost activity
15 February 2017
Securities lending fee structure changed as part of incentive scheme
India’s clearing and settlement house will
lower charges levied on securities borrowing and lending (SBL)
transactions.
NSCCL, part of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), published
details of a new 'incentive structure’ on
Wednesday.
From the start of March, the current monthly charge of 2.5%
on fees earned via SBL will be replaced by a tiered pricing
system.
Charges will be cut to 2% if the total monthly value of
lending fees for each market participant is below 1m rupees
($15,0000).
A 1.25% charge will apply to any fees between
$75,000-$150,000 earned in a month.
The most active participants, with monthly fees over the
$150,000 threshold, will pay the least - 0.5%.
NSCCL’s fees apply to both lending and
borrowing participants.
"The incentive will be applicable on all fresh lend and
borrow transactions," said Nisha Pillai, manager at NSCLL. "The
incentive shall not be applicable for rollover
transactions."
The new system will be in place for an entire year from
March 1.
Despite years of work, India’s securities
lending has never developed like the rest of its international
peers.
Offshore securities lending activity remains limited and the
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is keen for this
to change.
An senior figure at a global lending agent told Global
Investor/ISF that he doubts
the new pricing structure will make a major
difference.
"It might give the current lenders an incentive to remain
active," he added.