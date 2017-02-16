Scrip dividends spur European sec lending returns

Scrip dividends are continuing to
boost fees across the European securities lending market,
statistics from IHS Markit show.
Beneficial owners earned over
$106m of securities lending revenues around the 85 scrip
dividends paid by Stoxx 600 constituents last year.
This represented 7.2% of the
entire European securities lending revenue generated in 2016 -
up from 4% in 2014.
Meanwhile total value of European
scrip dividends has jumped ten-fold in over the last 10 years
to reach €27bn in 2016.
"Economic headwinds in Europe have
grown the cohort of cash conscious companies offering investors
the option of receiving dividend payments in shares through
scrip options," IHS Markit analyst Simon Colvin said in a
note.
Issuers offer shareholders the
choice of receiving a cash dividend or a scrip dividend (new
shares) at a discount to the market price.
However, some funds are unwilling
to take the scrip because their holdings would become larger
than their investment guidelines permit.
In such cases, stock can be lent
out with the borrower - often a prime broker on behalf of
a hedge fund - choosing the scrip and selling the newly issued
shares in the market.
Proceeds are used to pay the
lender the cash dividend they have forgone by lending the
shares.
The borrower makes a profit equal
to the difference between the market value of the shares and
the cash dividend, less the stock lending fee.
Data from IHS Markit shows
financials and commodities companies have been some of the
keenest scrip payers over the last decade.
Aegon, EDF as well banks Barclays
and Credit Suisse are forecast to make scrip payments in the
coming 12 months.
"The fact that these companies are
among the most volatile side of the market bodes well for
securities lending revenues heading into 2017," Colvin wrote
this week.
"Credit Suisse is especially
significant as it is the third largest European scrip payer and
the securities lending market generated $2.4m of revenues the
last time it paid a dividend back in June of last year."
While significant, the analyst
points out that these numbers still pale in comparison to the
$7.3m of securities lending earned by lending shares of largest
scrip dividend payer, HSBC.
"Its scrip optionality is doubly
attractive as the bank pays its dividends in dollars, which
allows investors to lock in from both forex and equity
volatility," he added.