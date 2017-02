Deutsche Boerse said stronger trading at its derivatives exchange Eurex and central securities depository (CSD) Clearstream helped drive group-wide revenue up 8% in 2016.

Higher demand for interest rate, index and equity derivatives boosted Eurex's profit before tax to €540m last year, up from €430m 2015.

Fourth quarter net revenue for Eurex reached the highest level since 2008.

Clearstream's pre-tax profits for the year improved to €383m from a previous €343m thanks to momentum across its international business, investment fund services and securities financing units.

Deutsche Boerse's...