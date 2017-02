Euronext has appointed a former board member of Vodafone and a Portuguese state-owned bank to run its Lisbon-based business, marking the third chief executive of Euronext Lisbon in just over a year.

The European exchange group said on Friday its supervisory board has approved the appointment of Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as chief executive of Euronext, head of the Portuguese settlement house and Euronext management board member.

He will take up his new position in early March pending shareholder and regulatory approvals, according to a statement.

Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext CEO and chairman...