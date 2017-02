A high proportion of investment managers lack confidence in their own IT and data capabilities according to the findings of a new poll.

Tech firm SimCorp quizzed 150 investment managers across the US, Asia and Europe at the end of 2016.

Close to half (47%) indicated low levels of conviction in the ability of existing platforms and doubts around internal data competence.

"Having roughly half of all surveyed firms express a mistrust in either their IT infrastructure or data is alarming," said David Beveridge, senior product market manager at SimCorp.

"While...