Data aggregation is one of the biggest challenges that investors are facing, according to John Bolton, head of content strategy, global marketing at State Street.

63% of digital leaders are aligning front, mid- and back offices to better service clients, adhering to the necessity of data integration, one of State Street’s key focuses this year.

Data integration, intelligence and integrity are the key three "I’s" of data, according to State Street latest global report, "Finance Reimagined: Finding Long-Term Value in a Digital Age," which is due to be released next week.

"The research that we’ve done gives us insight...