Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeNorthern Trust using blockchain for private equity administration
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Northern Trust using blockchain for private equity administration

22 February 2017


The private equity industry is notorious for being opaque and access to any data is difficult

A private equity fund run by Swiss-based asset manager Unigestion is using blockchain technology built by Northern Trust and IBM.

A statement on Wednesday said a "security-rich blockchain" is managing the administration of the Guernsey-domiciled investment vehicle.

Tech giant IBM and Chicago-based Northern Trust said the solution aims to boost efficiency, security and transparency.

Fund administration, a set of services underpinning traditional and alternative funds, is one area where blockchain could make an impact.

Accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and shareholder record-keeping are some of the traditional admin services.

However these functions can be time consuming and costly. 

Clients have been calling for fee reductions and administrators have been reviewing infrastructure to reduce operational costs and meet regulatory requirements.

State Street, SS&C, BNY Mellon and Northern Trust are among the current leading players in the sector which has consolidated in recent years.

Meanwhile, the private equity industry remains notorious for being opaque and access to any data is difficult.

Blockchains, or distributed ledgers, are increasingly viewed by market players as a legitimate way to boost transparency, cut costs and streamline processes. 

Northern Trust and IBM added that their network provides real-time insight to the fund managers, investors and regulators.

In addition, the fund can use the technology to transfer ownership stakes which can be managed, serviced and audited throughout the investment lifecycle.

Initially Northern Trust will make the solution available to clients on a selective basis.

If successful, the technology could appeal to the wider private equity market.

"Current legal and administrative processes that support private equity are time consuming and expensive," said Peter Cherecwich, president of corporate & institutional services at Northern Trust.

"A lack of transparency and efficient market practices leads to lengthy, duplicative and fragmented investment and administration processes.

"Northern Trust’s solution is designed to deliver a significantly enhanced and efficient approach to private equity administration."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. New bourse BIVA aims to boost Mexico's securities lending market

  2. Sec finance exec Grimaldi resurfaces at RedBlack

  3. BNY Mellon names global risk solutions head

  4. Northern Trust using blockchain for private equity administration

  5. BNP Paribas seals Spanish custody deal


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.