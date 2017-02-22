Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNY Mellon names global risk solutions head
22 February 2017
Former head Debra Baker retired at the end of last year
BNY Mellon has appointed Frances Barney as
its global head of risk solutions, based in New York.
Barney replaces Debra Baker, who retired
at the end of 2016, having been in the role since February
2013.
Barney has been at the bank since October
2006, most recently serving as managing director for the global
risk solutions consulting division.
Prior to joining, she spent three years at
State Street, overseeing the support of the delivery of
performance analytics for its US custody clients.
Before State Street she was head of
performance analytics at Deutsche Bank Trust Company
Americas.
In her new role, Barney will lead the
development of products and services to meet the evolving
investment analysis needs of BNY Mellon’s
clients.
"The ability to leverage the technical
capabilities of resources across BNY Mellon including Eagle,
HedgeMark and the new NEXEN digital platform provides a unique
opportunity to help clients add value to their investment
process," said a BNY Mellon spokesperson.
The bank announced on February 16 that
ex-Societe Generale banker Stephen Doyle had been appointed to the
newly created role of head of UK institutional relationship
development for asset servicing.
Earlier on in the year, Jeff McCarthy joined BNY Mellon as chief
executive of the firm’s ETF business. He
previously served as vice president and head of exchange traded
product listings and trading.