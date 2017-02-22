BNY Mellon names global risk solutions head

BNY Mellon has appointed Frances Barney as its global head of risk solutions, based in New York.

Barney replaces Debra Baker, who retired at the end of 2016, having been in the role since February 2013.

Barney has been at the bank since October 2006, most recently serving as managing director for the global risk solutions consulting division.

Prior to joining, she spent three years at State Street, overseeing the support of the delivery of performance analytics for its US custody clients.

Before State Street she was head of performance analytics at Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

In her new role, Barney will lead the development of products and services to meet the evolving investment analysis needs of BNY Mellon’s clients.

"The ability to leverage the technical capabilities of resources across BNY Mellon including Eagle, HedgeMark and the new NEXEN digital platform provides a unique opportunity to help clients add value to their investment process," said a BNY Mellon spokesperson.

The bank announced on February 16 that ex-Societe Generale banker Stephen Doyle had been appointed to the newly created role of head of UK institutional relationship development for asset servicing.

Earlier on in the year, Jeff McCarthy joined BNY Mellon as chief executive of the firm’s ETF business. He previously served as vice president and head of exchange traded product listings and trading.