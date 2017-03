The London Stock Exchange has refused to divest its repo business MTS and said it believes the European Commission is unlikely to approve its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse.

The European competition authorities had raised new anti-trust concerns over the London Stock Exchange’s Italian bond and repo MTS business on February 16 and asked the exchange to divest that unit.

"Taking all relevant factors into account, and acting in the best interests of shareholders, the LSEG Board today...