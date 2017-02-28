Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeFSB makes key appointments at Cape Town meeting
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


FSB makes key appointments at Cape Town meeting

28 February 2017


Global regulator also planning new framework for evaluating effects of reforms

Read more: FSB regulation reform

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and Norman Chan, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, have been handed new roles at the Financial Stability Board (FSB).

Kganyago has been named chair of the FSB’s committee on standards implementation while Chan, who has led HKMA since 2009, will head up the regulator's supervisory and regulatory cooperation group. 

They replace Ravi Menon, managing director at Singapore's central bank, and Daniel K Tarullo who recently resigned from the US Federal Reserve.

Both appointments were announced this week as FSB members met in Cape Town to discuss post-crisis reforms.

The international body of regulators is currently reviewing shadow banking risks, including securities lending, and monitoring the effects of legislation impacting OTC derivatives.

Interdependencies between central counterparties (CCPs), major clearing members and financial service providers and the resulting systemic implications is another major focus area.

This week FSB officials announced that a "comprehensive framework" for evaluating the post-implementation effects of the reforms will be delivered by July.

In a statement, the FSB added that uncertainty over the path of future interest rates may pose significant, but varied, risks to banks and institutional investors.

It noted that shifts by insurers and pension funds into higher-risk assets raise concerns about losses and portfolio rebalancing when the credit cycle turns.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. DTCC's blockchain repo trial moves ahead

  2. Vendors up the pace to get SFTR solutions in shape

  3. Malaysia modifies SBL rules amid rising volumes

  4. US delays variation margin to September

  5. Hedge funds outflows to taper off in 2017 - Barclays


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.