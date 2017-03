Societe Generale has detailed an ambitious plan to use Lombard Risk’s Colline system to deliver a bank-wide, cross-asset approach to collateral management.

The French bank said on Wednesday it will use the collateral management solution to centralise and automate its cross-product collateral management operations across its investment bank, prime services and securities business globally.

The bank already uses Colline for its over-the-counter (OTC) Repo and OTC clearing and will now extend Colline for the collateral management and optimisation of...