OCC sec lending volumes rise in February
01 March 2017
OCC is focused on expanding its list of agent lender and beneficial owner members.
OCC’s stock loan clearing service continued its
strong start to 2017 in February.
Close to 162,000 securities lending trades took place via
the CPP last month, up 8% on the same period last year.
The February figure was slightly down on the 180,600 trades
seen in January. However, activity remains 19% higher
year-to-date.
OCC’s stock loan CCP service has been in place
for two decades, mostly catering for the broker-to-broker
market.
However, the Chicago-based business is enhancing its model
and aims to attract agent lenders and beneficial owners.
"We hope to have a revised model in place by the end of
2017, subject to regulatory approvals, which offers clear
benefits to the lending community," Chip Dempsey,
OCC’s chief commercial officer, said earlier this
year.
Meanwhile, OCC’s cleared futures volume jumped
by 57% in February.
Year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is up
45%.
Overall exchange-listed options volume topped 323 million
contracts in February.
That was 3% lower when compared to February 2016 while
activity is down 5% year-on-year.