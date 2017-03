Clearstream has partnered with one of the main onshore central securities depositories (CSDs) for Chinese fixed income instruments.

The Deutsche Boerse subsidiary signed a memorandum of understanding this week with the China Central Depository and Clearing Company (CCDC).

Both firms aim to provide better cross-border depository and settlement services for RMB fixed-income products.

The move comes as China's central bank continues to open up the country's bond market - China Interbank Bond Market (CIBM).