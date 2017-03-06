Country Profile: South Korea's securities finance market

Last year was another stand-out year for South Korea in terms of gross securities lending revenues produced, with 43% year-on-year growth from $165m to $236m. It established South Korea as the third largest market in Asia Pacific, just behind Hong Kong at $238m (down 34% in 2016 from $358m) and the number one market Japan at $294m (following its 50% increase from $196m). It is the sixth largest market globally.

South Korea remains an attractive trading destination, which has enjoyed increased demand over the last two years. "This has largely been driven by various regulatory changes aimed at facilitating increased market liquidity, as well as its exposure to a slowing China. Regulatory changes in other jurisdictions have also helped make South Korea a more attractive destination," says Dane Fannin head of capital markets, Asia Pacific, Northern Trust.

Under Korea’s system, the borrower and the lender choose the type of transaction and enter application details into the web-based Korean Securities Depository (KSD) securities borrowing and lending (SBL) system. A trade is matched when the application details of the lender and the borrower are met on issues, quantity and fee rates among other metrics. Securities are directly transferred by book-entry from the lender’s account to the borrower’s account. More than 4.9 billion shares were traded this way in 2016, according to the KSD, up from around 4.5 billion in 2015.

South Korea operates on a pseudo-CCP model in respect of the requirement for SBL to be intermediated by the KSD, Korea Securities Finance Corporation (KSFC) or an authorised local broker.

Darren Measures, executive director, product manager for agent lending, Asia Pacific, J.P.Morgan, says: "This hybrid model has proven to be a popular reference point for success in the market as developing markets in India, Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam look to emulate an SBL process that gives control and transparency to the local exchange, while being open enough to attract international borrowers, agents and lenders into the market."

South Korea continues to be dominated by specials, with wide variability month-on-month. During 2016 trading values ranged KRW12.9trn to KRW23.8trn (average KRW15.82trn) and in terms of shares traded between 341 million shares to 579 million shares (average 413 million).

"Korea was the bright star of the middle of last year. Fees were going really high and there were lots of specials. The outstanding notional values were not biggest, but they were decent. It is still an interesting market with very attractive average fees – but the demand seems to have reduced," says Ariel Winiger, head of secured financing Asia Pacific, Societe Generale.

A leading example of this is renewable energy equipment firm Celltrion, which was the top special in Asia and the fourth biggest globally, contributing almost 3% of revenue (Tesla, the biggest, contributed 8%). During 2016 the fees were between 15% and 20% but this has since reduced to 6%.

Other top revenue earning stocks included: Oci Co Ltd, Kakao Corp, Hotel Shilla, Hanmi Pharm and Samsung Heavy Industries.