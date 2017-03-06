Country Profile: South Korea's securities finance market

Last year was another stand-out year for South Korea in terms
of gross securities lending revenues produced, with 43%
year-on-year growth from $165m to $236m. It established South
Korea as the third largest market in Asia Pacific, just behind
Hong Kong at $238m (down 34% in 2016 from $358m) and the number
one market Japan at $294m (following its 50% increase from
$196m). It is the sixth largest market globally.
South Korea remains an attractive trading destination, which
has enjoyed increased demand over the last two years. "This has
largely been driven by various regulatory changes aimed at
facilitating increased market liquidity, as well as its
exposure to a slowing China. Regulatory changes in other
jurisdictions have also helped make South Korea a more
attractive destination," says Dane Fannin head of capital
markets, Asia Pacific, Northern Trust.
Under Korea’s system, the borrower and the lender
choose the type of transaction and enter application details
into the web-based Korean Securities Depository (KSD)
securities borrowing and lending (SBL) system. A trade is
matched when the application details of the lender and the
borrower are met on issues, quantity and fee rates among other
metrics. Securities are directly transferred by book-entry from
the lender’s account to the
borrower’s account. More than 4.9 billion shares
were traded this way in 2016, according to the KSD, up from
around 4.5 billion in 2015.
South Korea operates on a pseudo-CCP model in respect of the
requirement for SBL to be intermediated by the KSD, Korea
Securities Finance Corporation (KSFC) or an authorised local
broker.
Darren Measures, executive director, product manager for agent
lending, Asia Pacific, J.P.Morgan, says: "This hybrid model has
proven to be a popular reference point for success in the
market as developing markets in India, Philippines, Indonesia
and Vietnam look to emulate an SBL process that gives control
and transparency to the local exchange, while being open enough
to attract international borrowers, agents and lenders into the
market."
South Korea continues to be dominated by specials, with wide
variability month-on-month. During 2016 trading values ranged
KRW12.9trn to KRW23.8trn (average KRW15.82trn) and in terms of
shares traded between 341 million shares to 579 million shares
(average 413 million).
"Korea was the bright star of the middle of last year. Fees
were going really high and there were lots of specials. The
outstanding notional values were not biggest, but they were
decent. It is still an interesting market with very attractive
average fees – but the demand seems to have reduced,"
says Ariel Winiger, head of secured financing Asia Pacific,
Societe Generale.
A leading example of this is renewable energy equipment firm
Celltrion, which was the top special in Asia and the fourth
biggest globally, contributing almost 3% of revenue (Tesla, the
biggest, contributed 8%). During 2016 the fees were between 15%
and 20% but this has since reduced to 6%.
Other top revenue earning stocks included: Oci Co Ltd, Kakao
Corp, Hotel Shilla, Hanmi Pharm and Samsung Heavy
Industries.