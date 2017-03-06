Growing pains: Asian hedge funds

HFR’s November 2016 Asian markets hedge fund
industry report found that total capital invested in Asian
hedge funds increased to $111.8bn in the third quarter of last
year, recovering the decline from the previous three months but
remaining below the record high of $119.8bn reached in
2014.
Chinese hedge funds posted strong gains as the Shanghai
Composite Index pared 2016 losses and the renminbi stabilised,
while hedge funds focused on investing in Japan also produced
positive returns as the yen posted intra-uarter gains against
the US dollar and year-to-date losses on the Nikkei 225 were
pulled back.
Asian hedge funds navigated intense regional equity and
currency market volatility in 2016. With the macroeconomic and
political overhang of both the US election and Brexit now
removed, and as global M&A activity continues to
accelerate, HFR president Ken Heinz expects specialised Asian
hedge fund strategies to attract global and institutional
investors in 2017.
"Interest in quantitative hedge funds in Asia has
continued to expand, but they have been popular with Asian
investors for some time and while Asian equity markets clearly
declined in early 2016, there is no evidence of a causal
relationship," he says.
Quantitative strategies
According to Eurekahedge analyst Mohammad Hassan, this trend is
a reflection of quantitative strategies being able to identify,
process and step into potentially lucrative trades ahead of the
crowd. "Systematic strategies with exposure to commodity
futures have the added benefit of low correlations to
traditional equity market focused strategies. While there has
been gravitation towards quant strategies globally, there is a
real worry that perhaps there are too many copycat strategies
out there crowding out trades."
Growing interest in quantitative hedge funds in Asia is perhaps
an indication of a potential longterm trend towards
computer-driven strategies. Peter Douglas, Singapore-based
principal of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst
(CAIA) Association suggests that it is more about the rapid
development of super-fast computing power, the development of
tools to extract information from big data and the potential of
machine learning.
"Any successful alpha strategy must, by definition, be doing
something different from the mainstream and what we are seeing
is a race to stay ahead of the technological curve," he says.
"It should also be noted that any computerdriven strategy is
only as good as the minds that conceived and built it. The
industry still needs the smarts to make this work."
Philippe Ferreira, senior cross asset strategist at Lyxor Asset
Management, says growing interest in quantitative hedge funds
in Asia reflects a rebalancing between discretionary and
systematic strategies. "Systematic strategies are attractive
for portfolio diversification purposes, yet some long/short
equity managers have faced more difficulties in reducing risk
and protecting capital recently. Hence part of that growing
interest in quantitative hedge funds in Asia is related to
diversification purposes and the ability of quantitative
strategies to have lower correlation to traditional markets.
Disappointing equity returns have also played a role,
though."
Foresee Global Asset Management (HK) partner and CEO, Tom Weiye
Tang, says this has remained a theme. "Disappointing equity
returns in 2016, especially in China, have driven money towards
computer-driven strategies. The average performance of Chinese
quantitative funds easily beat that of the long-biased funds
last year and more and more investors are turning to quant
strategies for stable and low risk returns in times of
increasing uncertainty."